BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU)

BMO Capital Markets restated their market perform rating on shares of Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark increased their price target on Galiano Gold from C$2.80 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE GAU opened at C$0.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$204.70 million and a P/E ratio of 4.16. The company has a current ratio of 22.73, a quick ratio of 22.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Galiano Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.85 and a 1-year high of C$2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.31.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). Analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.