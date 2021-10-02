BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 2,009 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE PSXP opened at $36.70 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 97.77%.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

