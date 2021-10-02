BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 635 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.05% of Eagle Bancorp worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 24,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. The company had revenue of $95.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

