BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $910,000 Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,809 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4,219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 231,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 226,222 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,047,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after purchasing an additional 585,970 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.32.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

