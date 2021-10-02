BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,761 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in RLI were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of RLI by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RLI in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in RLI by 91.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in RLI by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RLI by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,268,000 after purchasing an additional 46,794 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $101.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.65 and a 200-day moving average of $107.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $82.38 and a 12-month high of $117.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 38.61%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of RLI from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

