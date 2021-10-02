Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Receives $15.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BYPLF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bodycote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of BYPLF opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Bodycote has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

