Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Trading Down 1.3%

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.89 and last traded at $29.18. Approximately 5,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 1,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.56.

BRLXF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day moving average is $30.95.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

