Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $12 billion-$12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.01 billion.

NYSE:BSX opened at $43.80 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.73, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.65.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $140,876.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 581,881 shares of company stock valued at $25,722,709. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

