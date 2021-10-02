Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

NYSE:BDN opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.71.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

