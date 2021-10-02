Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Short Interest Update

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 746.2% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BTVCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.33 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.72 target price on shares of Britvic and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Britvic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $24.71 on Friday. Britvic has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

