Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.283-$6.509 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.60.

BR traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.02. 635,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.62. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $131.23 and a one year high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

In related news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $8,363,236.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,473 shares of company stock worth $17,841,693 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

