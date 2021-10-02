Brokerages Anticipate Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to Post $0.48 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.61. Enphase Energy reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.38.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at $36,766,093.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,726 shares of company stock valued at $14,301,967. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $155.36 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $85.16 and a one year high of $229.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.38, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

