Brokerages Anticipate Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.58 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will report sales of $4.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.96 billion. Square reported sales of $3.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $18.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.34 billion to $20.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.63 billion to $28.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.78.

SQ stock opened at $239.29 on Friday. Square has a twelve month low of $151.10 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.53. The firm has a market cap of $110.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.91, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total transaction of $1,009,766.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,286,722.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total value of $2,414,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,025,643.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 487,894 shares of company stock worth $123,526,768 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $34,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

