Brokerages Expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to post $100,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Geron’s earnings. Geron reported sales of $110,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full year sales of $360,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240,000.00 to $440,000.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $400,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Geron.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a negative net margin of 25,083.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GERN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

GERN traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,744,398. The company has a market cap of $442.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.13. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the first quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 261.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 120,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 87,187 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 532.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 773,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 651,330 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 6,572.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 405,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 17.8% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 70,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Geron (GERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.