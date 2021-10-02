Brokerages Expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.48 billion. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $6.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $7.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.65.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $152.80 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $90.45 and a 52-week high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

