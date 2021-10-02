Brokerages Expect The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.16 Billion

Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) will report sales of $34.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for The Home Depot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.55 billion and the lowest is $31.55 billion. The Home Depot reported sales of $33.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot will report full-year sales of $144.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.70 billion to $147.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $145.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.67 billion to $149.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Home Depot.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

NYSE HD traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $329.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,813,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,878. The Home Depot has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a market cap of $348.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $330.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,125,258,000 after purchasing an additional 349,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,234,219,000 after purchasing an additional 377,198 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Home Depot by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,166,933,000 after purchasing an additional 520,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

