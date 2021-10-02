Brokerages Set Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) PT at $350.29

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $352.42.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,175 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture stock traded up $4.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $324.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,801,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,196. Accenture has a 52 week low of $212.45 and a 52 week high of $345.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

