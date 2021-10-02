Brokerages Set Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) PT at $15.00

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

AFMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $605.45 million, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.67. Affimed has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $11.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). Affimed had a negative net margin of 91.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 31.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,028,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,215 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Affimed by 0.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,335,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after buying an additional 50,195 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affimed by 2.9% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,265,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,753,000 after buying an additional 150,288 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affimed by 16.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,260,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,878,000 after buying an additional 315,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affimed by 16.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after buying an additional 218,532 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

