Brokerages Set Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Price Target at $142.00

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EADSF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Airbus to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Airbus stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

OTCMKTS EADSF opened at $135.73 on Wednesday. Airbus has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $141.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.06.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

