Brokerages Set American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) PT at $33.22

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.22.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEL stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.10. 291,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,507. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.87 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 5.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

