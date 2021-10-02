Brokerages Set BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) PT at $13.87

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.87.

Several analysts recently commented on BPMP shares. UBS Group lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.70 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jonestrading downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 63.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. 28.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BPMP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 292,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04. BP Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.26.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 134.24% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The business had revenue of $29.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.10%.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

