Brokerages Set Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT at C$18.56

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.56.

Several analysts recently commented on IIP.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$16.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 9.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.12 and a twelve month high of C$18.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total value of C$1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 305,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,352,007.50.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

