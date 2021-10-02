Brokerages Set Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price at $618.63

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $622.21.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.81 on Monday, reaching $613.15. 4,090,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,061,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $271.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix has a 52 week low of $463.41 and a 52 week high of $619.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $558.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.