Brokerages Set Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) PT at $17.00

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Newmark Group by 18,982.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,951,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after buying an additional 1,941,716 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group in the first quarter valued at $1,108,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 123,905 shares during the period. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.88.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

