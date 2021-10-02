Brokerages Set Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target at $8.50

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. AlphaValue raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS NHYDY traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.71. 70,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,250. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $7.89.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.