Brokerages Set Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target at $8.50

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. AlphaValue raised Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
OTCMKTS NHYDY traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.71. 70,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,250. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $7.89.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.
