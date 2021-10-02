Brokerages Set Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) PT at $26.30

Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OOMA opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34. Ooma has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.21 million, a PE ratio of -173.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Ooma’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

