Brokerages Set RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) PT at $22.81

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.81.

RIOCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $17.84 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

RIOCF traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.30. 3,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,399. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.29. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.7599 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

