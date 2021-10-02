Brokerages Set WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) PT at $55.33

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th.

WSFS traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,361. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $55.18. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.15.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 92.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 76,626 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

