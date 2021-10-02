Brokers Issue Forecasts for H2O Innovation Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (CVE:HEO)

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for H2O Innovation in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for H2O Innovation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$35.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.90 million.

HEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on shares of H2O Innovation and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of H2O Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of H2O Innovation stock opened at C$2.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.44. H2O Innovation has a 1-year low of C$1.46 and a 1-year high of C$3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. The company has a market cap of C$197.52 million and a PE ratio of 50.43.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

