Brokers Issue Forecasts for PPL Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for PPL in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPL’s FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

Shares of PPL opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.74. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average is $28.87.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 21.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,587,000 after buying an additional 4,713,861 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at $57,201,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PPL by 49.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,942,000 after buying an additional 1,621,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 54.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,893,000 after buying an additional 1,269,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

