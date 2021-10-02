BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.50 Million

Brokerages predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) will post sales of $31.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.69 million and the lowest is $31.20 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year sales of $128.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.00 million to $129.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $149.93 million, with estimates ranging from $147.70 million to $153.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.47 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BTRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BTRS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $10.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24. BTRS has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.30.

In other news, CFO Mark L. Shifke bought 28,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $288,046.55. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 190,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,895.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $6,451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 150,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,472 and have sold 3,715,944 shares worth $43,584,792.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BTRS by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,998 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in BTRS by 5.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,356,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,834,000 after buying an additional 394,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BTRS by 102.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,408 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in BTRS during the first quarter worth $59,541,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BTRS by 5.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,401,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,931,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

