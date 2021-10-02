Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Update

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.0 days.
Shares of BCHHF opened at $535.00 on Friday. Bucher Industries has a fifty-two week low of $523.00 and a fifty-two week high of $553.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $542.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.45.
Bucher Industries Company Profile
