Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Update

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.0 days.

Shares of BCHHF opened at $535.00 on Friday. Bucher Industries has a fifty-two week low of $523.00 and a fifty-two week high of $553.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $542.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.45.

Get Bucher Industries alerts:

Bucher Industries Company Profile

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bucher Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bucher Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.