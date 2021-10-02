Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,874,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,741,000 after acquiring an additional 49,010 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Caesarstone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 113.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 14,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of CSTE stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Caesarstone had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $163.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesarstone Profile

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

