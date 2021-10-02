Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “
Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 887.22 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.93. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $43.24.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter worth $83,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.
