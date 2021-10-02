Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Price Target Cut to C$2.30

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 296.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.75 target price on Calibre Mining and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

CXB opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.58.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.