Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in PACCAR by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank increased its holdings in PACCAR by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $79.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $78.48 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.10.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

