Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,501,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 357.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,505 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,278,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,912,000 after purchasing an additional 977,566 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in A10 Networks by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 765,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 501,160 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 5,164 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $75,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $32,176.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,376 shares of company stock worth $353,201 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATEN opened at $13.66 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $15.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.93.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ATEN. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, A10 Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

