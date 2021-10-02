Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,063 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 67.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 38,562 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 7.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 57,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 24.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the second quarter worth about $943,000. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFBC opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.91. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FFBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

