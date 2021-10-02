Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 160,690 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 85.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,690 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Discovery by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth about $3,985,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth about $2,320,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 1,206.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 94,393 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 1.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

