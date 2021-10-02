Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,760 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 35,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.14. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

