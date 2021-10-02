Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,979 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBML. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 629,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,113 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 32,575 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 116,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 26,273 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 101,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 13,085 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11.

