Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 668 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Patterson Companies by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 337,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 105,036 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Patterson Companies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 323.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 98,254 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,899,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 174,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,405 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day moving average is $31.99. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PDCO shares. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

