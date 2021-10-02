Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Raised to Buy at Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CAR.UN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$68.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$67.44.

Shares of TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$58.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$42.22 and a 1-year high of C$62.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$58.33.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

