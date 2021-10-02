Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the August 31st total of 143,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:BLOZF opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. Cannabix Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.96.

About Cannabix Technologies

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace in North America. It develops drug-testing devices that will detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath samples at roadside and identify drivers under the influence of marijuana. The company was formerly known as West Point Resources Inc and changed its name to Cannabix Technologies Inc in August 2014.

