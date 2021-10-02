Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the August 31st total of 143,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:BLOZF opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. Cannabix Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $1.96.
About Cannabix Technologies
