Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CANO. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE CANO opened at $13.25 on Friday. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other Cano Health news, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 1,179,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $12,687,212.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,106.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard Aguilar acquired 51,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $613,118.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,118.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 1,314,711 shares of company stock valued at $14,262,011 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $423,303,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $134,119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth about $133,628,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth about $96,039,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter worth about $59,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

