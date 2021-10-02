Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Nicox S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NICXF)

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Nicox in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Nicox’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Get Nicox alerts:

NICXF has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nicox in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS NICXF opened at $4.25 on Thursday. Nicox has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $6.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $142.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.79.

About Nicox

Nicox SA is an ophthalmology company. The firm engages in developing solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its products include Zerviate and Vyzulta. The company was founded by Piero Del Soldato, Michele Garufi and Elizabeth Marie Robinson on February 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Sophia-Antipolis, France.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nicox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.