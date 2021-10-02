Capital Fund Management S.A. Decreases Holdings in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,827 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 125.3% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,803 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDC opened at $5.50 on Friday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SDC shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair lowered SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

