Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,617 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RWT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 461.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RWT has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.97. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $13.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,100.00%.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

