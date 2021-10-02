Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $912,000 Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.54 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,400. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXEL. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

