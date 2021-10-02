Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 38,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mattel in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Mattel by 101.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Mattel by 105.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.68. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

